Sales tax vote headed for voters in Flippin
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 5, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 3:55 PM

FLIPPIN, AR (KAIT/KY3) - The voters in a northern Arkansas town will head to the polls next month to decide the fate of a one-cent sales tax that city officials say will provide funding for key infrastructure.

According to a report from Springfield television station KY3, the city of Flippin will vote May 21 on the proposal.

If approved, the sales tax would go from the current one-cent to two-cent.

The additional one-cent would be divided into four categories - one-quarter going to general, one-quarter going to police, one-quarter going to parks and one-quarter going to streets.

Mayor Jerald Marberry told KY3 that the city has lost two business in the past year, cutting into the tax base.

“It put a substantial bind on our tax base. That was $18,000-$21,000 annually that we’re losing currently right now,” Marberry said.

The city also plans to put lights in the parking lot at the city park, improve sidewalks and streets, replacing a bridge to create a two-lane bridge and making the police department a 24/7 operation with the funding.

Early voting starts May 13 at the Marion County Courthouse.

