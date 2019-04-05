Severe Weather Possible Over the Weekend

After a dry Friday, our weather turns back to active for the weekend. More patchy fog possible tonight with lows in the mid to low 50s but we stay dry. Saturday will be mostly dry but storms will be possible late in the evening and part of the overnight. The best instability looks to stay south but a few strong wind gusts or pockets of small hail will be possible with these storms. Another round of storms could move in Sunday morning and linger in the afternoon. The last round will move through overnight Sunday into Monday with rain lingering throughout the day. We’re watching Sunday a little closer due to more instability or fuel for thunderstorms. Main threats are strong gusty winds and small hail. Tornado threat is very low. Overall, the severe threat is low for the weekend but that could change as we get closer to Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast and the app.