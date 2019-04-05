Sharp County sees progress on jail

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Sharp County’s new jail tax started April 1, and the county is seeing some movement on the project.
County Judge Gene Moore said the plans for the new jail have been approved by the jail review committee.
They have also finished surveying and core drilling, and are working with the city of Ash Flat to put in a six-inch water line for the new building.
“Hopefully by summer we can get this project kicked off. We’ve talked with Southbuild and they’re hoping to send everything out to bid in July,” said Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.
They're hoping to start laying foundation for the new jail sometime in August.
The new jail will offer security updates and space that the current jail does not offer.
Judge Moore said the new jail will also allow room for expansion if they outgrow it once it’s built.
