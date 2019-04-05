Stackhouse leaves Grizzlies for 6-year head coach deal with Vanderbilt, reports say

Stackhouse leaves Grizzlies for 6-year head coach deal with Vanderbilt, reports say
By Jacob Gallant | April 5, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 12:50 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse is reportedly heading to Vanderbilt to become their new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stackhouse has agreed to a six-year deal with Vanderbilt as part of the school’s new financial commitment to the program.

Stackhouse, 44, has been on the Grizzlies staff just one season after a successful stint as head coach in the G-League.

Vanderbilt fired their last head coach Bryce Drew after winning no conference games in 2019.

