Stackhouse leaves Grizzlies for 6-year head coach deal with Vanderbilt, reports say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse is reportedly heading to Vanderbilt to become their new head coach.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stackhouse has agreed to a six-year deal with Vanderbilt as part of the school’s new financial commitment to the program.
Stackhouse, 44, has been on the Grizzlies staff just one season after a successful stint as head coach in the G-League.
Vanderbilt fired their last head coach Bryce Drew after winning no conference games in 2019.
