STATES Act helps states decide how to deal with marijuana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - A piece of proposed legislation known as the STATES Act would help states better decide how to deal with marijuana within its own borders.
Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner (R) says the amendment fixes the conflict between state and federal law.
He said the proposed legislation is not about legalizing marijuana but rather giving states the choice to decide what they want to do with marijuana laws.
“But I think sheriffs, law enforcement all agree that it would be better if this cash was off the streets and into a system where we could actually follow it, track it and knows what’s happening,” Sen. Gardner said.
Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016.
