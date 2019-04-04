University of Alabama students use mind control to fly drones

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama students will use their minds to fly drones like in an upcoming competition.
“This is more a like a sporting event, if you will, and the task for them is to test their ability to stay engaged, stay focused and sustain their brain activity,” Chris Crawford said.
Crawford, an associate professor of computer science, explained how a pilot will wear a special headset that will produce a brainwave pattern that tells the drone to move. Pilots can’t command it turn left or right, but they can make it move faster and fly longer by how hard they concentrate.
“Right now most of the applications that involve some type of brain imaging is not as exciting as potentially flying a drone,” Crawford said.
The National Science Foundation awarded Crawford a $276,000 grant to study different aspects of human-computer interaction. He believes the study will yield better results through a competition.
“So when you do that with just one participant it’s engaging, but when you pair two participants against each other to see who can sustain that type of brain activity over a large period of time it makes it an interesting, competitive event,” he said.
The drone race will be on the University of Alabama campus on Saturday.
