VA Telebenefits can help Jonesboro, Hot Springs veterans

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Thanks to video-conferencing technology, veterans in two Arkansas cities can now “meet” with VA representatives.
According to a news release from the VA, the Hot Springs VA Outpatient Clinic and the Jonesboro VA Outpatient Clinic were recently added to the list of VA Telebenefits locations in Arkansas.
At these locations, veterans can video chat with the Little Rock Regional Benefits Office.
During these sessions, the VA representative can immediately access the veteran’s file and benefit information.
Additionally, the veteran can submit claims and supporting documents on the spot.
Veterans interested in participating in the VA Telebenefits program can call the Jonesboro VA Outpatient Clinic at 870-277-0778 or the Hot Springs VA Outpatient Clinic at 501-520-6307.
