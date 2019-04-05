Young men and women come together for Special Olympics

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro High School hosted the Special Olympics for athletes of all ages.
Opening ceremonies kicked off at 9 a.m. with the annual torch run, followed by a prayer and the National Anthem.
These young men and women train year round to get ready for the competition.
However, Valley View teacher Kelly Green said she believes it’s not about winning. The event is about much more than that.
“You come in one way as an individual that can walk and can talk and can use both feet and both hands," Green said. "And you come out an individual that has a different perspective on life I brought my Blazer bunch here and they are so excited to be here. They can’t wait to be with each individual athlete and to give them the support and encouragement that they need. In our group, we put an individual with a disability and pair them up with a general education student to make life-long friendships.”
Green said this is a day of focusing on abilities, not disabilities.
“It’s a day to make them feel like they’re part of a team,” Green said. “It shows they can do anything they want to do, so long as they put their heart, mind and soul into it.”
In all, nearly 30 schools came together to compete.
Winners from each division will get the opportunity to compete at the state level in May.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.