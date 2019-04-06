29 Arkansas State & Louisiana will conclude baseball series with Saturday doubleheader

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
With heavy rain in the forecast in Lafayette over the next few days, the Arkansas State Baseball has made adjustments to the schedule for its weekend series with Louisiana.
Friday’s game will be postponed one hour and will be played at 7:30 p.m. The two teams will then play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., with Game two beginning 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first contest.
