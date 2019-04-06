Authorities investigate inmate death

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The body of an inmate who was at the Craighead County jail will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy as authorities investigate the inmate’s death.
According to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, investigators have been at the jail since Friday afternoon looking into the death of the inmate.
Rolland said investigators have been interviewing jail staff and inmates about the situation, noting the inmate got into some sort of an altercation with another inmate at the jail Friday.
The inmate, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was taken to a local hospital where they later died, Rolland said.
Rolland noted Craighead County sheriff’s investigators will be conducting the investigation into the death.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.