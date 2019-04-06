Bonner throws for 309 yds & TD in first Arkansas State scrimmage

Source: KAIT
By Chris Hudgison | April 5, 2019 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 9:43 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State finished their 2nd week of spring practice with their first scrimmage. Logan Bonner continued his early pace in the quarterback race. He was 17 of 24 passing for 309 yards and a touchdown. Bonner found Kirk Merritt for six early on in the intrasquad session.

Ryan Graham and DJ Chapman found the endzone in the ground game. A-State will take the weekend off, they’ll get back to work Tuesday afternoon. Scrimmage #2 is set for Friday, April 12th, the Spring Game is Saturday, April 20th.

You can see more scrimmage #1 stats below.

PASSING

Logan Bonner (17-24-0, 309 yds, 1 TD)

Carson Coats (6-10-0, 115 yds)

Coltin Clack (12-16-0, 112 yds)

KaRon Coleman (1-2-0, 10 yds)

RECEIVING

Bubba Ogbebor (8-134 yds)

Dahu Green (5-127 yds)

Jonathan Adams (6-57 yds)

Kirk Merritt (3-52 yds, 1 TD)

Eugene Minter (4-49 yds)

Brandon Bowling (3-45 yds)

DJ Chapman (1-30 yds)

Omar Bayless (1-19 yds)

Reed Tyler (1-13 yds)

Darveon Brown (1-7 yds)

Javonis Isaac (1-5 yds)

TW Ayers (1-5 yds)

Marcel Murray (1-3 yds)

RUSHING

Ryan Graham (4-31 yds, 1 TD)

Jamal Jones (6-15 yds)

Marcel Murray (8-13 yds)

Logan Bonner (1-4 yds)

Cooper Lucas (1-0 yds)

DJ Chapman (2- -2 yds, 1 TD)

DEFENSE

Darreon Jackson: 5 tkl, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack

Kevin Thurmon: 4 tkl, 4 TFL, 4 sacks

Wyatt Luebke: 3 tkl, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Caleb Bonner: 3 tkl

Tony Adams: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU

Amir Howard: 2 tkl, 1 TFL

Elery Alexander: 2 tkl

Tajhea Chambers: 2 tkl, 1 PBU

Logan Wescott: 2 tkl, 1 TFL

William Bradley-King: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sack

Aaron Donkor: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 Sack

Kirk Louis: 1 tkl

Terry Hampton: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL

Colby Sigears: 1 tkl, 1 PBU

Jeffmario Brown: 1 tkl

Nathan Page: 1 tkl

Derrick Bean: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Jeremy Smith: 1 tkl

Javier Carbonell: 1 tkl

Jaden Harris: 1 tkl

Noel Iwuchukwu: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack

Forrest Merrill: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 Fumble Recovery

Trent Ellis-Brewer: 1 PBU

