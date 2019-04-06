Bonner throws for 309 yds & TD in first Arkansas State scrimmage

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State finished their 2nd week of spring practice with their first scrimmage. Logan Bonner continued his early pace in the quarterback race. He was 17 of 24 passing for 309 yards and a touchdown. Bonner found Kirk Merritt for six early on in the intrasquad session.
Ryan Graham and DJ Chapman found the endzone in the ground game. A-State will take the weekend off, they’ll get back to work Tuesday afternoon. Scrimmage #2 is set for Friday, April 12th, the Spring Game is Saturday, April 20th.
You can see more scrimmage #1 stats below.
PASSING
Logan Bonner (17-24-0, 309 yds, 1 TD)
Carson Coats (6-10-0, 115 yds)
Coltin Clack (12-16-0, 112 yds)
KaRon Coleman (1-2-0, 10 yds)
RECEIVING
Bubba Ogbebor (8-134 yds)
Dahu Green (5-127 yds)
Jonathan Adams (6-57 yds)
Kirk Merritt (3-52 yds, 1 TD)
Eugene Minter (4-49 yds)
Brandon Bowling (3-45 yds)
DJ Chapman (1-30 yds)
Omar Bayless (1-19 yds)
Reed Tyler (1-13 yds)
Darveon Brown (1-7 yds)
Javonis Isaac (1-5 yds)
TW Ayers (1-5 yds)
Marcel Murray (1-3 yds)
RUSHING
Ryan Graham (4-31 yds, 1 TD)
Jamal Jones (6-15 yds)
Marcel Murray (8-13 yds)
Logan Bonner (1-4 yds)
Cooper Lucas (1-0 yds)
DJ Chapman (2- -2 yds, 1 TD)
DEFENSE
Darreon Jackson: 5 tkl, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
Kevin Thurmon: 4 tkl, 4 TFL, 4 sacks
Wyatt Luebke: 3 tkl, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks
Caleb Bonner: 3 tkl
Tony Adams: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
Amir Howard: 2 tkl, 1 TFL
Elery Alexander: 2 tkl
Tajhea Chambers: 2 tkl, 1 PBU
Logan Wescott: 2 tkl, 1 TFL
William Bradley-King: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 sack
Aaron Donkor: 2 tkl, 2 TFL, 2 Sack
Kirk Louis: 1 tkl
Terry Hampton: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL
Colby Sigears: 1 tkl, 1 PBU
Jeffmario Brown: 1 tkl
Nathan Page: 1 tkl
Derrick Bean: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Jeremy Smith: 1 tkl
Javier Carbonell: 1 tkl
Jaden Harris: 1 tkl
Noel Iwuchukwu: 1 tkl, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack
Jeremy Smith: 1 tkl
Forrest Merrill: 1 tkl, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 Fumble Recovery
Trent Ellis-Brewer: 1 PBU
