Community concerned after multiple shootings occur in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating two shootings that killed three people overnight.
They have named two suspects in one of those shootings.
Police say they have arrest warrants for Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith.
They believe the two are responsible for the deaths of two people during a party on East Broadway St.
An auto repair shop turned club at night on East Broadway was the scene of the first deadly shooting in West Memphis Saturday morning.
One of its employees showed up late for work Saturday morning, but he found the business closed and his boss unreachable.
West Memphis Police say three people were shot just hours before two died.
The third victim is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
Then, a couple hours after that shooting a home on Oxford Street was sprayed with bullets.
A witness said she woke up to a dozen gunshots.
She said the vicitm was visiting the home when she died in the back bedroom.
"She was a young girl. She has two babies. She's only 22 years old," she said.
A woman who lives in the home says the victim was visiting from Blytheville.
She had gone out with friends in Memphis earlier.
"They came because they wanted to have a good time. She ended up not making it back home to her babies," she said.
These shootings happened less than two miles apart from each other. West Memphis Police said they’ll increase patrols in the area this weekend.
Those in the home on Oxford Street say they’re leaving West Memphis.
“We moving. We’re going to throw everything out and go on out the neighborhood for the safety of us and the other people. They deserve to be safe just like we deserve to be safe,” she said.
West Memphis Police say they do not know if the two shootings are connected.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.