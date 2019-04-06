Craighead County breaks ground on Crisis Stabilization Unit

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - It is a project that has been years in the making, but Friday was the official groundbreaking of the Crisis Stabilization Unit.
The new facility will be right next to the Craighead County Jail, and Mid-South Health Systems will operate it.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd has been working on this project from the beginning.
He said the facility will allow officers to help individuals with mental illnesses by offering them treatment rather than incarcerating them.
“To be here standing here today knowing that construction is about to start is very exciting and you know, fortunately we’re going to be able to give services to families and people that deserve the treatment that we’re going to try to have at this facility,” said Boyd.
Officers trained in crisis stabilization will be able to determine whether a person is dealing with a mental health situation.
Those individuals would go to the Crisis Stabilization Unit for treatment.
“They’ll immediately start treatment for any needs they have or maybe they’ve never been diagnosed with an illness, and so they’ll start immediately working on services that way and then outpatient services from there or a long term facility if needed,” said Boyd.
Right now, Craighead County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit is one of four in Arkansas funded by the state.
Now that construction is starting, Sheriff Boyd said they hope to have everything up and running within the next six months.
