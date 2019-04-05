Fun despite a loss on Cardinals Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals lost 5-3 in the home opener.
Just a short recap, in the bottom of the fourth, Paul DeJong hit a solo homerun. By the top of the sixth, pinch hitter Hunter Renfroe had a two-run homer.
In the bottom of the sixth, Marcell Ozuna had a base hit with two on then Carpenter scored. In the top of the seventh, Fernando Tatis, Jr. hit a two-run homer.
The hits weren’t enough though and the Padres pulled through with a 5-3 win.
The weather on Friday was cloudy but dry after the Home Opener was pushed back a day due to expected rain on Thursday.
Todd Richards caught up with someone who has been to more than 50 years of opening games.
Adam King went one-on-one with Ozzie Smith.
Some Heartland fans made the trip up to Busch Stadium.
