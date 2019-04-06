Hoxie set to discuss several changes in next city council meeting

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Hoxie has a lot on the agenda for their next city council meeting.
One of the more exciting things on the agenda are the updates to their new city hall building.
The city bought the old Iberia Bank Building in February, and it will house not only city hall, but the police department as well.
Mayor Dennis Coggins is doing all of the renovations at no charge to the city, and they’ve made a lot of progress.
“We’ve got a brand new roof stuck on it and I’ve been working on it at nights and stuff and we’ve got all the inside tore out and we got the city council room almost set up,” said Coggins.
The new building will also have security cameras and a drive-through option for paying water bills.
While there’s still a lot to do, Mayor Coggins said they hope to move into the new building in the next month or two.
The city will also be discussing moving the town’s tornado sirens to the Hoxie Fire Department.
The button that activates the sirens is currently located in the old city hall building, but once everything is moved to the new location, it will need to be moved to a place the fire department can better access it.
Mayor Coggins also said the city is looking into applying for a grant for new sirens.
Another thing on the agenda this week is switching to taking the city’s waste to Waste Pro instead of the landfill in Paragould.
Right now, they take several trips a month to Paragould to dump the city's garbage.
Waste Pro has a facility in Hoxie, and Mayor Coggins said switching to Waste Pro will save the city money and allow them to use that time working on other things.
“It’ll save us a lot of time and manpower, there’s three hours that we have to take to drive over there and dump the truck, so that’s three hours that we can have the boys out here cleaning the ditches out,” said Coggins.
The switch will be brought up at the city council meeting on April 9.
