HS Sports Roundup (4/5)
By Chris Hudgison | April 5, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:01 PM

It was another busy Friday of high school baseball, softball, and soccer. Jonesboro moved to 14-3 on the diamond with a 11-4 victory over Gosnell.

Highlights and scores below.

High School Baseball (4/5)

Jonesboro 11, Gosnell 4

Brookland 13, Paragould 3

Rivercrest 11, Hoxie 1

Pocahontas 7, Walnut Ridge 1

BIC 14, Marked Tree 4

Tuckerman 3, Harding Academy 1

Harrisburg 6, EPC 3

Ridgefield Christian 13, Southland 3

Mammoth Spring 9, Thayer 2

High School Softball (4/5)

Valley View 13, Rivercrest 0

Brookland 4, Batesville 1

Rose Bud 1, Westside 0

Sheridan 10, Trumann 0

GCT 4, St. Benedict 3

EPC 5, Gosnell 0

Highland 16, Blytheville 2

Harrisburg 13, Cave City 0

Viola 10, Lead Hill 0

Viola 15, Lead Hill 0

Marion 5, Lake Cormorant 4

Armorel 11, BIC 1

High School Soccer (4/5)

Jonesboro 3, Marion 1 (Boys)

Mountain Home 7, West Memphis 0 (Boys)

Nettleton 4, GCT 0 (Boys)

Searcy 8, Paragould 0 (Boys)

Jonesboro 4, Marion 0 (Girls)

Searcy 11, Paragould 0 (Girls)

GCT 4, Nettleton 0 (Girls)

