HS Sports Roundup (4/5)

It was another busy Friday of high school baseball, softball, and soccer. Jonesboro moved to 14-3 on the diamond with a 11-4 victory over Gosnell.
Highlights and scores below.
High School Baseball (4/5)
Brookland 13, Paragould 3
Rivercrest 11, Hoxie 1
Pocahontas 7, Walnut Ridge 1
BIC 14, Marked Tree 4
Tuckerman 3, Harding Academy 1
Harrisburg 6, EPC 3
Ridgefield Christian 13, Southland 3
Mammoth Spring 9, Thayer 2
High School Softball (4/5)
Valley View 13, Rivercrest 0
Brookland 4, Batesville 1
Rose Bud 1, Westside 0
Sheridan 10, Trumann 0
GCT 4, St. Benedict 3
EPC 5, Gosnell 0
Highland 16, Blytheville 2
Harrisburg 13, Cave City 0
Viola 10, Lead Hill 0
Viola 15, Lead Hill 0
Marion 5, Lake Cormorant 4
Armorel 11, BIC 1
High School Soccer (4/5)
Jonesboro 3, Marion 1 (Boys)
Mountain Home 7, West Memphis 0 (Boys)
Nettleton 4, GCT 0 (Boys)
Searcy 8, Paragould 0 (Boys)
Jonesboro 4, Marion 0 (Girls)
Searcy 11, Paragould 0 (Girls)
GCT 4, Nettleton 0 (Girls)
