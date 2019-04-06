Investigation leads to one in custody after drugs found

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 6, 2019 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:51 AM

BAY, AR (KAIT) - The work of Bay police officers over the past few months paid off after officers found a large amount of crystal meth during a search early Saturday, according to Police Chief Paul Keith.

A person was taken into custody April 6 after officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a home on Smokey Street.

According to a post on the Bay Police Department Facebook page, officers also discovered drug paraphernalia during the search.

Keith said the person, whose name was not released pending a probable cause hearing Monday, was taken to the Craighead County jail.

