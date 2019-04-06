Officer, suspect injured in attempted traffic stop, shooting in Marion, Illinois

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a call about a reckless driver led to an officer-involved shooting.
At around 10:04 p.m. on Friday, April 5, the Marion Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver all over the road just south of Marion on I-57.
Police say the vehicle turned onto West Main Street from the interstate and went east into Marion. Officers found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.
They say the driver failed to stop for police and started actively evading them.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle swerved at multiple police cars before deliberately ramming one Marion police squad car. That officer was injured.
At around 10:19 p.m., after his squad car was rammed by the suspect driver, police say a Marion officer fired his weapon into the suspect vehicle, hitting the driver.
Police say the driver continued to flee officers until the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Deyoung and Market Streets.
The driver and officer were immediately taken by ambulance to area hospitals.
Illinois State Police was notified of the officer-involved shooting and will conduct the official investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.