People using animals’ pain medication as their own, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KAIT/KOLR) - A Missouri doctor and an area group are working to prevent people from using animals to get powerful pain medication to abuse.
According to a report from Springfield television station KOLR, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Dr. Philip Brown with the Animal Care Center are working on the project.
The partnership is offering courses to help people understand the issue.
Brown said the abuse issue is real.
For instance, a person will bring their pet to a veterinarian, get a pain medicine prescription, and end up taking the medicine themselves, KOLR reported.
“They’re going to bring in a pet and they’re going to say, ‘my dog’s limping on this leg, he’s been limping two days, three days,” Brown told KOLR. “Sometimes, you get different people asking you different questions and you figure out they’re pretty road savvy on what’s going on, so it raises a question.”
Samantha Sherman, who works as a prevention specialist, said the issue not only involves injured animals but elderly animals as well.
“The vets I personally went and taught, haven’t seen people abusing their pets, but they have seen them using their older pets that might be arthritic and just saying, ‘the medicine isn’t working, the medicine isn’t working’ when in fact, it might be,” Sherman told KOLR. “They’re just using it for themselves.”
There is also support to get a drug monitoring system for the opioids that a pet may get, just like the prescription drug monitoring program for humans.
