Petting Zoo brings the community together

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The annual Bill and Alice Nix Spring Petting Zoo at A-State’s Farm brought out a good crowd for the event on Saturday.
The farm opened its gates to the community and it was free of charge.
A-State students work on the farm and tend to test plots and tend to the animals.
Farm Director Corey Readnour says the kids enjoy the petting zoo.
“They always get really excited about the animals,” Readnour said. “They like the chicks, petting the goats and they always seem to enjoy the hayride.”
He said the community benefits from the petting zoo.
“It’s all about community involvement,” Readnour said. “You can come out and let the community enjoy the animals and see the farm.”
If you missed out on today’s petting zoo, don’t worry, though.
Officials said the annual fall petting zoo will be here before you know it.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.