Running for a cause

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A 5K run was held in Brookland Saturday in honor of a former student at ASU whose life ended too soon.
Saturday’s race consisted of 50 runners and walkers in support of Barry Weyer Jr.’s life.
Weyer died June 2, 2014 in a car accident in Paragould.
Weyer’s mother, Mechelle Weyer, said she and her husband enjoy putting on the race.
“We’re thankful to be able to do it,” Weyer said. “It’ll be something we do every year for him.”
This is the second year the event has been hosted and the money raised goes to fund scholarships for students at A-State.
“The purpose is to keep his memory alive at ASU, he loved football and he helped there,” Weyer said.
Barry served as an equipment manager for ASU and was promoted to student-athlete assistant coach for special teams the spring before he died.
Weyer said she believes the scholarship will always keep a little part of him on campus.
“We just wanted to be able to keep his memory alive so we would not forget him,” Weyer said. “We would not forget him, we never would but we wanted others to know how important he was and what ASU meant to him.”
She wants Barry’s hard work to be remembered.
“He was dedicated to ASU,” Weyer said. “He worked countless, endless hours at ASU and equipment managers don’t get the recognition they need so we want those kids to be honored. We want them to know they’re important, too.”
Another fundraiser is set for April 27, with the money raised going toward scholarships in Barry’s memory.
