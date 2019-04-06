Suspects identified in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in West Memphis

Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith (Source: West Memphis PD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 6, 2019 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:09 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people are dead and another person is injured after a shooting in West Memphis.

Police say the shooting happened overnight at 1808 East Broadway.

It is unclear what condition the third victim is in.

Investigators are looking for 23-year-old Raheem Stackhouse, and 23-year-old Reginald Smith in connection to the shooting.

Both men are facing charges of first degree homicide. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of their whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.

