Thunderstorms Likely Through Monday Morning

Storms are really weakening as they push into Region 8. If we do see severe weather, it’ll be across southern counties near I-40. We’ll still see heavy rain and some lightning across most of Region 8 this evening and tonight. More thunderstorms are likely on Sunday and still the low threat of severe weather with lightning, strong winds, and hail the threats. A few more showers and storms Monday morning before storms move out and we stay dry through mid-week. It’s looking like we’ll hit the 80s for the first time this year on Tuesday and Wednesday.