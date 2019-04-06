Touch a Truck event brings people to Black Rock

Touch a Truck event brings people to Black Rock
Over 200 people visited Black Rock Saturday as part of the Main Street Association's Touch a Truck event. The event gave people, especially children, an opportunity to learn more about machines.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 6, 2019 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 3:28 PM

BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) - An event Saturday brought over 200 people to a Lawrence County town to see everything from a fire truck to a helicopter.

The Black Rock Main Street Association hosted the Touch a Truck event, giving children an opportunity to learn more about the vehicles and machines as well as those who operate them.

The group is working to bring people to the downtown area and are trying to make the area a fun place to visit.

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the children and adults alike had fun.

Such an exciting day in Downtown Black Rock! 🙌🏻 Thanks to everyone that came out and enjoyed the day and letting their...

Posted by Black Rock Main Street on Saturday, April 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.