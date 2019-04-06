Touch a Truck event brings people to Black Rock

BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) - An event Saturday brought over 200 people to a Lawrence County town to see everything from a fire truck to a helicopter.
The Black Rock Main Street Association hosted the Touch a Truck event, giving children an opportunity to learn more about the vehicles and machines as well as those who operate them.
The group is working to bring people to the downtown area and are trying to make the area a fun place to visit.
According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the children and adults alike had fun.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.