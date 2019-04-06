West Memphis police increasing patrols after 4 people shot overnight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - West Memphis police are increasing patrols after a violent night in the city.
Four people were shot, leaving three dead, in two separate shootings.
The first shooting happened on East Broadway. Two people died and another was transported to the hospital.
Another shooting happened on Oxford Street where a female victim was pronounced dead.
If you have any information on either shooting call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.
