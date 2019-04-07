Diamond Hogs shutout Auburn to take series win

Razorback Quotables“We did everything really well today. We pitched outstanding. (Patrick) Wicklander gave us five solid innings, threw a lot of strikes. He had a good fastball going and mixed in enough off-speed to keep them off-balanced. We put together three good innings where we put together a crooked number – a two-run, three and three, and got that good lead. (Cody) Scroggins gave us an inning and then Zeb (Vermillion) came in and gave us three innings. I couldn’t have asked for anything better from our pitching staff. Defensively, we made all the plays. I just thought we did a really good job altogether. In the last 24 hours I think this team grew up a lot, showed a lot of toughness and I’m really proud of them.” – Head coach Dave Van Horn on the series-clinching win over Auburn