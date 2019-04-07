Giving back to the community one dollar at a time

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The ninth annual Show Them Where You Come From food drive was held to raise money and donations to help feed children in Northeast Arkansas.
The event was hosted Sunday at Doe’s Eat Place in downtown Jonesboro.
A silent auction, photo booth, live music and more was at the event.
Volunteers gathered to help make a difference in the community.
Andrea Kain volunteered her time to put money into the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and to make sure each dollar counts.
“With each dollar, they can do four meals for the community so with your $15, you pay to get in today, you’re doing 60 meals for the community,” Kain said.
She said there is a current issue with hunger in the area.
“We have a big problem with hunger, especially among younger kids and students,” Kain said. “A lot of our stuff goes to the backpack program, where kids take food home for the weekend.”
Kain’s biggest reward is helping her community.
“It’s a great community that we live in,” Kain said. “I love giving back to the community that has been a part of my life my whole life.”
The event happens each year in the month of April.
To make a donation to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, click here.
