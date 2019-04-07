Lyon pushes past Park for series sweep

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – As the weather began to heat up in Batesville on Saturday, so did the 17th-ranked Lyon College baseball team’s bats. The Scots scored at least one run in the first four innings as Lyon outhit Park, 14-4, in the game and earned an 8-1 victory to complete the three-game American Midwest Conference series sweep of the Pirates. Lyon improved to 30-12 (15-6 AMC), while Park slipped to 15-13 (9-12 AMC) with the loss.
Park opened up the game with a run in the top of the first before the Scots responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Scots started the inning with four-straight singles by Jake Michener, Troy Strack, Kylan Barnett and Kyle West which led to a pair of runs. Barnett scored later in the inning on a groundout to put the Scots ahead, 3-1.
The Scots added two more runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-out rally.
started the rally with a double in the right-center field gap before Michener singled him home on the next at-bat. As the throw came back into the infield, Michener moved up to second to put another runner in scoring position for the Scots. Strack followed with an RBI-single to shallow left-center field to extend the Scots lead to 5-1.Buschow added a run for the Scots in the bottom of the third with an RBI-sacrifice bunt before the Scots scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.The seven-run cushion was more than enough for the Scots as Mack Larson allowed just two more hits over the next two innings before Ethan Denney and Sam Murfin combined for three shutout innings to finish off the Pirates. Larson earned the win on the mound as he allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out four.Strack and Michener led the Scots offensively as both players went 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored. Barnett and Ernest also collected two hits each for the Scots.The Scots will end a four-game home stand on Tuesday when they host Hendrix College in non-conference action at 2 p.m.
