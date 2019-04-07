Lyon pushes past Park for series sweep

started the rally with a double in the right-center field gap before Michener singled him home on the next at-bat. As the throw came back into the infield, Michener moved up to second to put another runner in scoring position for the Scots. Strack followed with an RBI-single to shallow left-center field to extend the Scots lead to 5-1.Buschow added a run for the Scots in the bottom of the third with an RBI-sacrifice bunt before the Scots scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.The seven-run cushion was more than enough for the Scots as Mack Larson allowed just two more hits over the next two innings before Ethan Denney and Sam Murfin combined for three shutout innings to finish off the Pirates. Larson earned the win on the mound as he allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out four.Strack and Michener led the Scots offensively as both players went 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored. Barnett and Ernest also collected two hits each for the Scots.The Scots will end a four-game home stand on Tuesday when they host Hendrix College in non-conference action at 2 p.m.