Musselman named UA men’s basketball coach
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 7, 2019 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 2:55 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A former NBA coach with nearly 30 years experience in coaching experience has been named head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas.

According to a post on the university’s website, Eric Musselman, who was the head coach at Nevada for four years, will serve as head coach at the SEC school.

Musselman had a 110-34 record at Nevada, with coaching stops at the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

According to content partner KARK, a formal announcement is expected Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Details on the Arkansas deal have not been released. However, Musselman received $1 million a year working at Nevada.

