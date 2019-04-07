Red beats White in Arkansas Spring Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT)- After a 2-10 campaign in 2018, the Arkansas Razorbacks football team have turned over a new leaf heading into 2019. The Hogs held their annual Spring Game on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Red (defense) was able to hold off the White (offense) 39-33. SMU transfer quarterback Ben Hick was 8-18 for 100 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions. Freshman Trey Knox had three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. Devwah Whaley led the rushing attack with 51 yards on 13 carries. Defensively, Nathan Parodi and Giovanni LaFrance each had a team high six tackles.