Two arrested in Steele burglary

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - A pair of Southeast Missouri residents face burglary charges after police say they caused thousands of dollars in damage at a business.
According to a post on the Steele Police Department Facebook page, David Eric Babb and Steven Ray Rash were arrested on suspicion of burglary 2nd, property damage 1st and stealing.
The two men were under investigation in connection with a Feb. 22 burglary at Dreamers Lounge on West Main Street, the post noted.
In addition to the damage, hundreds of dollars were stolen, police said.
A $15,000 cash bond was set for Babb and Rash in the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.