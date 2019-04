WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - Williams Baptist baseball snapped a five-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory over Lindenwood-Belleville on Saturday afternoon. Walnut Ridge alum Layne Ditto went 2-5 with two homeruns and six RBI’s. The win improves the Eagles to 11-22 and 5-16 in AMC play. Next up, they will to Searcy to take on Harding on Tuesday.