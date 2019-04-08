April 8: More storms this morning; ATV crash sends teen to hospital

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, April 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms will continue this morning as a disturbance aloft moves over the region.
Highs today will be in the low 70s with northeast winds at 7 to 12mph.
Skies remain mostly cloudy.
Lows tonight in the 60s with fog developing overnight.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
A serious ATV crash sent a Region 8 teen to a Memphis hospital.
A woman in Michigan is accused of concealing the death of her 61-year-old boyfriend for about a month while continuing to use his bank card.
The ninth annual Show Them Where You Come From food drive was held to raise money and donations to help feed children in Northeast Arkansas.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
