Bill seeks to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for certain providers

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A proposal was made at the State Capitol to help organizations being impacted by the state’s minimum wage increase.
Rep. Julie Mayberry, District 27 (Saline & Pulaski counties), said the bills attempt is to help developmental disability providers.
Rep. Mayberry said last November’s minimum wage amendment is affecting those providers.
She also said those organizations are trying to find money to make sure they’re paying their employees properly, and providing proper services.
“We need to take care of the providers, providing important care to people with developmental disabilities," Mayberry said. "They are key in making sure that people with those disabilities are having a happy and healthy life and we need to make sure we are taking care of them.”
The bill targets Medicaid reimbursements and Mayberry said there’s no procedure in place to regularly review reimbursement rates and update them to reflect changes in costs of providing certain services.
Mayberry added the bill would help those providers by increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates.
The bill failed the Senate Committee on April 8.
