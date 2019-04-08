BRTC warns of student loan forgiveness scam

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - Black River Technical College is warning students and alumni of a scam circulating on Facebook.
According to a Facebook post by Leaps and Bounds sent to Region 8 News by BRTC, it claims the college gave approval to former students for complete loan forgiveness.
BRTC said it is a scam and that anyone with questions about student loans or loan forgiveness should contact the financial aid office at 870-248-4017 or BRTC Default Prevention Specialist Drew Garland at 870-248-4022.
The college warned of a student loan forgiveness scam in February of 2019 as well.
