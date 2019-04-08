Eric Musselman introduced as Arkansas men’s head basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - After multiple weeks on the hunt for a new’s men basketball coach, the Arkansas Razorbacks formally introduced Eric Musselman as the 13th head coach in school history Monday. Musselman spent the last four seasons at the University of Nevada where he led the Wolfpack to a 110-34 and three straight appearances to the NCAA Tournament. Musselman brings over 30 years of coaching experience from the pro and collegiate levels to Fayetteville.