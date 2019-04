JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Razorbacks football team suffered one of their worst seasons in program history with a 2-10 mark in 2018. Now in year two under Chad Morris, the Hogs hope to bounce back strong in 2019. They hope to do with the help of a few former Region 8 stars. Sports Director Chris Hudgison caught up with some of those guys in Fayetteville over the weekend.