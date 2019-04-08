Healthier foods proposed for SNAP benefits

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Several lawmakers have a bill that would encourage healthier food options for people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (SNAP).
Rep. Mary Bentley’s (R) District 73 (portions of Yell, Pope, Perry & Conway counties) bill aims to reduce what she believes is waste and abuse in the system.
Her bill targets sodas and candy, which she said research found was a top item sold to those who receive SNAP benefits.
Rep. Bentley said by preventing those certain unhealthy items from being bought with SNAP benefits, it could make people healthier.
“I just really want us to use our tax dollars for food that has nutritional value," Bentley said. "We have a huge problem with obesity in our state and really a large epidemic of diabetes, so I wanted to do things to really encourage nutrition for our kids and our adults on the nutritional program.”
Bentley said Arkansas is ranked low in overall health and she wants to make Arkansas healthier.
Bentley also said she’s working to get Arkansas’s Washington delegation to promote the idea on the federal level.
