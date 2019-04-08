‘Little good news on the horizon’ for gas prices

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying nearly 21 cents more for a gallon of gasoline than they did a month ago.
That’s according to the latest survey by GasBuddy.com.
Gas prices in the Natural State have risen 2.3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.44 per gallon. Not only is it 20.8 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, but 7.2 cents more than what Arkansas motorists were paying a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline rose 4.8 cents in the last week to an average of $2.74. According to GasBuddy, the national average is up 27.6 cents per gallon than a month ago and 9.3 cents higher than last year.
“The national average gas price has now risen for two months straight, tacing on a total of 50 cents per gallon in the last 90 days, which will cost Americans nearly $200 million more at the pump today than back in early January,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.
He predicts California will soon see gas prices above $4 per gallon. Something he says has not been seen in nearly five years.
“It really is going to be ugly this week in the West Coast, and any further issues could lead to more spikes,” DeHaan said. “For the rest of the country, expect the rise to continue for a ninth straight week with little good news on the horizon.”
