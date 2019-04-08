Lyon football releases 2019 schedule

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Lyon College football team will host five games during 2019 as the Scots released their schedule for the upcoming season. Lyon will look to build off its 4-7 record last season as Casey Creehan enters his second season at the helm for the Scots.
As part of a recent tradition, the Scots will open up their season for the third year in a row against Missouri Baptist. The Scots have won the last two meetings against the Spartans, as the two teams will meet on Aug. 31 at Pioneer Stadium.
Another tradition will take place for the Scots in week two of the season when they travel to Conway, Ark., to take on Hendrix College. The two teams will battle for the ‘ScotZilla’ trophy on Sept. 7.
Sooner Athletic Conference play opens on the road at Texas College on Sept. 21. Lyon will also visit Southwestern Assemblies of God on Oct. 12, Ottawa-Arizona on Nov. 2 and Panhandle State on Nov. 16.
The Scots will have four conference home games this season starting with Texas Wesleyan on Sept. 28 for Homecoming and Family Weekend. Lyon will also play host to Langston on Oct. 5, Wayland Baptist on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 against Arizona Christian for Senior Day.
A release about season ticket sales will be published in the coming weeks.
Lyon opened spring practice in preparation for the 2019 season in March.
