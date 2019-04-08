Marmaduke woman accused of hosting ‘party pad’ for teens

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - Marmaduke police arrested a 35-year-old woman after receiving complaints from concerned parents that she was letting area kids drink and do drugs at her home.
Lynn Morrison is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police arrested Morrison after receiving a call on March 31 from a parent who said her daughter, who had been missing, was at Morrison’s home on West Mill Street getting drunk and high.
When officers arrived, according to the incident report, they found approximately six kids in the residence, including the woman’s daughter and a male, “so drunk and high they could not stand up or function properly.”
Officers reported a “strong odor” of marijuana and alcohol in the home.
During their investigation, police spoke with several students at the school who said they ‘can go to this home and get alcohol, marijuana and pills anytime they need it,” the report said. “[The students] call it the party pad.”
After contacting the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline and the Department of Human Services, investigators obtained a warrant for Morrison’s arrest. They took her into custody on Friday, April 5.
Morrison is being held on a $2,500 cash bond awaiting her next court appearance.
