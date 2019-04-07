Michigan man arrested after assaulting referee at sporting event in McCracken County, KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call at the Sports Plex on US Highway 60 West on Saturday, April 6.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Kenyon Menifield, 40, of Flint Michigan got into an argument with a referee.
The referee turned to walked away and Menifield punched him, knocking him unconscious and causing minor injuries.
Menifield left the area before deputies arrived, but was quickly found and arrested, deputies said. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
