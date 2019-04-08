Paragould man accused of raping girl multiple times

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with several counts of rape.
Randall Bailey, 43, is accused of molesting a teenage girl multiple times during the months of February and March.
The alleged victim and her mother reported the suspected child abuse to Paragould police on March 27.
During an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the girl said “at least three separate acts of deviate sexual activity [was] perpetrated on her by the potential defendant, Randall Bailey.”
The minor alleged all of the incidents occurred at a home within the Paragould city limits.
After questioning, police arrested Bailey on three counts of rape, a Class Y felony.
He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.
