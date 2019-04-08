Police arrested Bay man after finding drugs in home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A search warrant in Bay turned up numerous drugs and landed a man behind bars.
Matthew England, 42, of Bay appeared before a judge on Monday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Bay Police Department executed a search warrant on Saturday, April 6 at England’s home in Bay.
Officers entered the home after they received no response when they first knocked. “Once inside the residence, a muzzle flash bang was used to disorient the occupants,” the affidavit said.
Officers found England in a bedroom.
According to the affidavit, officers found a hidden compartment can containing 10.3 grams of a crystal substance believed to be meth separated into 3 baggies.
Officers also found three packs of suboxone, 12 empty plastic bags, and two hollow tubes.
In the living room, officers found digital scales with residue on them, glass pipes containing residue, glass bong pipes with residue, and a butane torch along with video surveillance equipment and $444 in cash.
England faces a long list of charges including two counts of delivery of meth or cocaine and numerous drug possession charges.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge England on Monday.
Online records with the Craighead County Detention Center show England was released from jail on Sunday, April 7.
England’s next court date was set for May 31, 2019.
