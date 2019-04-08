Police: Woman stole credit card numbers to call hubby in jail

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - When her husband was locked up, police say a Paragould woman stole multiple credit card numbers so she could call him in jail.
Katherine P. Baker, 36, is being held on a $100,000 bond accused of forgery, theft of property, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Baker admitted to stealing credit card information from multiple victims and using the numbers to “add funds to a phone account to speak to her husband who was in jail.”
Detective Sgt. Robert Sexton also stated that during the investigation he “discovered Baker had falsified hospital documentation and presented it to the Greene County Jail in an attempt to get her husband an early release from jail.”
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest Baker.
She is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting her next court appearance.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.