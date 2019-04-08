Police: Woman used stolen credit card info to speak with husband in jail

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - An investigation into several stolen credit cards led to the arrest of a woman in Greene County.
According to an arrest warrant, on April 5, Katherine Baker admitted to stealing credit card information from several people, and the using them to add funds to a phone account to speak with her husband who was in jail.
The investigation, which is still underway, found that Baker also falsified hospital documents and presented it to the Greene County jail in an attempt to get her husband out of jail on an early release.
Court documents show she was book into the Greene County jail. She faces forgery, theft of property, and fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card charges.
