Rain, rain goes away in Brookland

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - The city of Brookland has worked the past several years dealing with rainwater issues.
Residential areas in the city have seen the brunt of the flooding.
In an effort to help the issue, ditches were cleaned out and culverts were replaced with larger ones.
Detention ponds were also added to help relieve areas of issue.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said the city is now better prepared for the heavy rains.
“I would say 98 to 99 percent of the time when we get a rain, we’re ready for it now in that area,” Jones said. “We’ve still got a couple of areas to work on but we’re making progress. The steps we’re making are in the right direction on our drainage.”
Jones saw the issue of flooding when he took office nearly 13 years ago.
He said the city worked in phases to help with the flooding.
“Over the past twelve years, we’ve worked aggressively to clean ditches, replace culverts and put detention ponds in areas that need them,” Jones said.
The city has spent anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 over Jones’s elected term to make these improvements.
Jones said the city is always looking for ways to improve and hopes to add more culverts and detention ponds in the future.
