Region 8 hoopers shine in The Sun Senior Classic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The annual The Sun Senior Classic took place Sunday afternoon at the Don Riggs Hurricane Gym on the campus of Jonesboro High School. Region 8 high school basketball stars from both boys and girls teams all around the NEA came together for one more time in their high school careers.
The girls game was the first contest of the day. The White team defeated the Blue team 111-98. Brookland star and Oklahoma Baptist signee Kalifa Ford earned MVP honors with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.
Harrisburg’s Cassie Armstrong finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steals.
The boys game finished up the Sunday doubleheader. The White team also came out victorious over the Blue in a shootout 116-115.
Nettleton’s Jarquavious Cain was named game MVP with 19 points, 19 rebounds, 5 steals.
Iowa State signee, Jonesboro’s Marcedus Leech finished with a game-high 33 points.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.