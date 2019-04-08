Shot fired after drug deal goes awry

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A drug deal in Brookland went awry, leading to the victims being mugged and a gun being fired.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brookland police and Craighead County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Sunday.
The victims told authorities that the incident began over a marijuana drug deal that went wrong.
The affidavit stated the suspects took approximately $300 from the victims and a fight broke out between the victims and suspects.
During the fight, one of the suspects pulled a gun, fired it into the air, and pointed it at the victims.
The victims told police after the gun was fired, the victim stopped trying to restrain the suspects.
The suspects then left the scene.
During the investigation, Ignacio Zuniga was named as a suspect and was arrested six hours after the incident.
The affidavit said Zuniga confessed to authorities that he was the he one who pulled the gun, fired it and pointed it at the victims.
A judge found probable cause to charge Zuniga with aggravated residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft $1,000 or less, disorderly conduct, carrying a weapon, and discharging a weapon in city limits.
His bond was set at $125,000 and his next court date is scheduled for May 31.
