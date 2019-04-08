Teen airlifted with serious injuries after ATV overturns

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A serious crash sent a Portageville teen to a Memphis hospital.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hilary Kelley, 16, was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger, south on New Madrid County Road 363 around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
Kelley then slid on a gravel road and overturned.
The report states a helicopter took her the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.
It also said she was wearing her safety device at the time of the crash.
